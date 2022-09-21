West Kelowna Warriors Home Opener on Friday

The West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club is pleased to announce details ahead of the team’s home opener, taking place on Friday, September 30th against the Wenatchee Wild at Royal LePage Place.

After opening the season on the road in Duncan and Victoria this upcoming weekend, the Warriors hit the ice for the first time at home on Truth and Reconciliation Day to take on the Wild. West Kelowna will be wearing special orange jerseys to honour the occasion, featuring the “Every Child Matters” logo on the front of the jersey.

During the game, fans can bid on each jersey with a silent auction happening during play with proceeds going towards the Residential School Survivors Society. The jerseys will be given away following the game as the winning bidders will be able to collect their jersey following the final buzzer.

“We have the privilege of hosting our home opener on Truth & Reconciliation Day and help raise awareness for a very important message,” said Warriors Team President Chris Laurie, “We hope our Every Child Matters jerseys help spark conversation and raise funds for the Residential School Survivors Society. We encourage all West Kelowna residents to come out and support the event.

The Warriors conclude their home opening weekend on Saturday, October 1st against the Penticton Vees and will hold a special tribute to former forward Parm Dhaliwal, who lost his life in the summer.

Single game tickets are on sale and can be purchased at the Warriors office, located at 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna or online HERE.

West Kelowna begins their 2022/23 regular season schedule on the road as they take on the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday, September 23rd at the Cowichan Community Centre. The game will be available on AM1150, the first of a 13-game partnership between the Warriors and Bell Media, as well as on HockeyTV.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.