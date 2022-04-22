West Kelowna Warriors Look to Close Out BCHL Playoff with Salmon Arm

The West Kelowna Warriors travel back to Salmon Arm for Game #5 of the BCHL’s Interior Conference Semifinals Friday evening.

The Silverbacks extended the series after a statement 5-1 win Wednesday night. It was a game where the Warriors were on their heels allowing 5 goals in the final 40 minutes of play. The Silverbacks came out flying after trailing 1-0 in the first period scoring 5 unanswered. The new look line of Noah Serdachny, Zack Smith and Brandon Santa Juana did some serious damage combining for a total of 10 points Wednesday night. The Warriors lone goal was scored by Captain Elan Bar Lev Wise.

GAME #5 Friday April 22nd @ Salmon Arm Silverbacks (5-6): 7:00pm (Warriors Lead Best of 7 Series at 3-1)

GAME #6 * (IF NECESSARY) Saturday April 23rd VS Salmon Arm Silverbacks (5-6): 7:00pm

Top playoff performers:

West Kelowna – F John Evans (14 points), F Tyler Cristall (14 points), D Charles-Alexis Legault (10 points), F Marcus Joughin (11 points) G Johnny Derrick (.923 SV%)

Friday night the Warriors travel back to Salmon Arm. Even without the league's top forward Simon Tassy, the Silverbacks prove they are not a top heavy team. They got consistent play out of all 4 of their lines. When the Silverbacks were not scoring they maintained puck possession inside the attacking zone and didn’t allow the Warriors to get good looks inside their end. Forward Zack Smith scored a pair of goals and added an assist filling the void that Simon Tassy left behind. In the end the Silverbacks came out in Game #4 with a much better effort. Friday night the Warriors need to make sure they match the intensity of the Silverbacks if they want to close out the series. If the Warriors are unable to win Friday night, the series will go back to West Kelowna Saturday night for Game #6. If the Warriors win, they punch their ticket to the Interior Conference Finals against the Penticton Vees.

This game broadcast will be available on the Shaw Spotlight Channel, BCHLTV(formally HockeyTV) and the Warriors Mixlr Radio Network. Puck drop at 7:00pm from the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm. If the Silverbacks end up winning Game #5 Tickets will be available for Game #6 at Westkelownawarriors.ca sometime Saturday morning. We would like to ask fans to order your tickets online as the box office is expected to have a long lineup before each game. We want to welcome our presenting sponsor of the postseason, London Drugs.