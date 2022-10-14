West Kelowna Warriors Name Captain and Assistants

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club announced the leadership group to join captain Aiden Reeves for the 2022/23 season.

Returning forwards Riley Sharun, Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero and Brennan Nelson have been named assistant captains while first year Warriors forward Chris Duclair will also don an ‘A’ this season. Sharun and Van Houtte-Cachero will be permanent assistant captains while Nelson will wear ‘A’ for home games and Duclair will wear it on the road.

“The guys were unanimous in their decision on who they wanted to lead this season,” said General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “We have a great group of local, returning and new players who we believe will continue to drive the culture and expectations set over the past few seasons.”

Sharun, 19, is playing in his third full season with the Warriors and has suited up in 67 career regular season games for the club, scoring 11 goals and adding 8 assists for 19 points during that span. The West Kelowna, BC native has also gotten in 12 career playoff games with the Warriors, scoring a goal in that time.

“It is an honour and privilege that I take very seriously to wear a letter for my hometown team,” said Sharun, “Every guy is a leader in that locker room and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish this year.”

Van Houtte-Cachero, 19, is suiting up for his second season with the Warriors following a strong rookie campaign with the club, posting 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points in 52 games played. The Point-Clare, Quebec native got into four playoff games with the Warriors last season, registering an assist and is committed to play his post-Junior hockey with the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“I am super honoured and excited to have the opportunity to be a leader on a team with so much potential and so many great players,” said Van Houtte-Cachero, “We have a great group of men this season and we intend to put in the work all year to have a team the City of West Kelowna can proudly cheer for.”

Nelson, 19, returns for his third season with the Warriors, playing alongside Sharun his entire minor and junior hockey career. The Penticton, BC native has suited up for 63 games in his Warriors career, scoring 11 goals and 32 assists for 43 points during his time in West Kelowna and was a strong force in the playoffs a season ago, earning 5 goals and 8 points while playing in all 14 of the Warriors postseason contests.

“It’s a huge honour to have the opportunity to wear an ‘A’ for a team like West Kelowna,” mentioned Nelson, “I look forward to working with and learning from a great captain like Aiden Reeves, who sets the example every day, and aiding with the goal of the rest of the leadership group to help this team reach its full potential by the end of the year.”

Duclair, 20, is a newcomer to West Kelowna, playing his first season with the organization after coming from the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), where he posted 22 goals and 42 points in 59 games played. This season, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec native has two goals, which he scored both of on October 7th in Cranbrook and is committed to the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

“I am very excited to be considered as one of the captains on this team this season,” said Duclair, “We have a great team and a lot of great leaders as it is so it’s really special for me that my teammates and coaches put me in a leadership role.”

The Warriors (3-1-2-0) play just one home game this week as they host the Wenatchee Wild (1-3-0-1) on Friday night at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM.