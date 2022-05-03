West Kelowna Warriors on the Brink of Elimination

The Penticton Vees take advantage of their opportunities and take a 3-0 best of 7 series lead after a 5-2 win in West Kelowna.

It was an unlucky period for the Warriors when the Vees scored only 55 seconds into the game. Josh Nadeau would collect a pass from Adam Eisele and beat Justin Katz who was getting the start in net for the Warriors. The Vees would go on the powerplay with Luc Wilson scoring his 4th of the series to make it 2-0. Beanie Richter would add another goal with just under two minutes remaining to make it 3-0 Vees heading into the second period.

The Warriors pushed hard in the second frame with a handful of chances but Vees goaltender Kaeden Lane stood tall keeping his 5 period shutout streak intact. Beanie Richter would score another late goal in the second frame to make it 4-0 heading to the third.

The Warriors would make things interesting with John Evans scoring off a Marcus Joughin feed finally beating Kaeden Lane for the first time since the 2nd period of Game #1 but the Vees would put the game out of reach with Luc Wilson scoring his 2nd of the night on the powerplay to make it 5-1. Warriors didn’t give up late with Isaiah Norlin firing a point shot off the stick of Marcus Joughin and in to cut the lead. The Vees would skate off with a 5-2 victory and take a commanding 3-0 Best of 7 series lead.

FINAL SHOTS: 38-21 Penticton Vees.

3 Stars

Beanie Richter (2G)

Thomas Pichette (2A)

Luc Wilson (2G)

The Warriors will try and avoid the sweep Wednesday night in Game #4. Puck drop at 7:00pm from Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.