West Kelowna Warriors playoff ticket packages

The Warriors advanced to the Interior Conference Final a season ago in an exciting playoff run that saw series wins over the Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks that saw the team play a total of 14 games in the postseason.

Playoff ticket packages are now available for the upcoming postseason run and are available for purchase online on the Warriors website at westkelownawarriors.ca. Ticket packages are available for adults at $128, seniors/students at $104 and child packages at $64. Packages are on sale now until Friday, March 10th.

Ticket package breakdown:

Adult: $128/package - $16 per game

Senior/Student: 104$/package - $13 per game

Child: $104/package - $10 per game

Due to an undetermined amount of playoff home games the Warriors will play, ticket package price is based on eight games. At the conclusion of the playoffs, if the Warriors play less than eight home games, a refund will be issued for the unplayed games. If more than eight playoff home games are played, the additional games are charged on a per-game rate.

The Warriors (22-15-4-0) will conclude their seven-game stretch away from home as they take on the Penticton Vees (36-3-0-1) on Friday night. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM at the South Okanagan Events Centre with the game being broadcasted live on AM 1150 as well as streamed online on BCHLTV.ca.

West Kelowna will finally make their way back to Royal LePage Place for the first time since January 25th as they will host a pair of home games on Family Day Weekend. The Warriors will face-off against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday, February 18th at 7:00 PM before hosting the Merritt Centennials on Family Day on Monday, February 20th at 2:30 PM. Tickets are available for purchase on the Warriors website (westkelownawarriors.ca) as well as in-person at the Warriors Office and at the Box Office on game days.