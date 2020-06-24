West Kelowna Warriors raise $8,800 with bottle drive Kidsport

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior 'A' Hockey Club is pleased to announce the donation of $8800 to KidSport West Kelowna as a part of the West Kelowna Community Bottle Drive which took place June 13th. The Bottle Drive itself raised $8699.26 and Mt Boucherie Bottle Depot donated $100.74 to top it up to $8800.

The Warriors were pleasantly overwhelmed by the response of the community. It took the Warriors staff and volunteers all day on the 13th plus an entire week to sort through all the bottles and cans donated. "The response from the community was tremendous! The bottles just kept coming and we tried our best to keep up with the sorting. It was a gutsy effort in the rain by all the staff and volunteers", said President Chris Laurie. "We set a goal of $5000 and our community smashed it! In the end, it was a very successful initiative and we are pleased to help our local youth be active in sport.”

“I would like to thank the West Kelowna Warriors on behalf of all the families in our community that benefit from KidSport West Kelowna funding.” Stated Kevin Bourchier, Supervisor of Recreation, City of West Kelowna. “Each year, the City of West Kelowna receives over 200 grant applications for participation in sport and recreation and KidSport is a key contributor for funding those requests. As our community recovers from the COVID - 19 pandemic funding support to help children and youth is needed more than ever.”

The Warriors want to thank all the volunteers for coming out to help in the rain. Also, a big thanks to Mt Boucherie Bottle Depot for their support and our local media for helping spread the word.