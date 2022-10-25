West Kelowna Warriors Sign New Goalie

PHOTO: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets

he West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club have announced the team has signed goaltender Nicholas Cristiano (’04) following his release from the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Cristiano, 18, comes to the Warriors following three games with the Rockets this season, posting an 0-1-0 record to go along with a 2.61 goals against average and a .897 save percentage for Kelowna. The Langley, BC native played his Under-17 and Under-18 hockey with the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds of the BC Elite Hockey League (BCEHL) where he compiled a career record of 25-8-1 split between the two teams and finished the 2019/20 season with the best GAA (2.86) in the U-17 division.

In a corresponding roster move, the Warriors have placed goaltender Cayden Hamming (’03) on Injured Reserve.

Hamming, 18, has gotten into five periods of action with the Warriors this season, posting a 3.43 GAA and a .906 SV% including a 34 save effort on 38 shots in an overtime loss to the Trail Smoke Eaters back on October 8th.

The Warriors (8-1-2-0) continue their four-game home stand as they host the Penticton Vees (11-0-0-0) on Friday night at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM and it is Bike 4 Tots Night as fans are encouraged to bring a bike to donate which Smith Creek Cycle will repair and give out to families in need. In addition, proceeds from the 50/50 will be donated from Elevations Outdoors to help with the purchase of more bikes.