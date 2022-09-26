West Kelowna Warriors start season with pair of road victories

The West Kelowna Warriors starting their BCHL season on a high note with a pair of road wins over the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Victoria Grizzlies.

The West Kelowna Warriors got two goals from Matthew Fusco and a 26-save performance from Justin Katz to earn a season-opening 2-1 triumph over the Cowichan Valley Capitals on Friday night (September 23) at the Cowichan Community Centre.

The Warriors the next night (September 24) continuing to stay in the win column with a two-goal performances from Kailus Green and Brennan Nelson to help propel them to a 5-1 victory over the Victoria Grizzlies at The Q Centre.

The Warriors (2-0-0-0) return to the Central Okanagan for their home opening weekend, beginning on Friday, September 30th against the Wenatchee Wild (0-0-0-1). Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM at Royal LePage Place.

In respect of Truth and Reconciliation Day, the Warriors will be wearing special “Every Child Matters” jerseys that will be auctioned off through a silent auction taking place throughout the game. Proceeds from the jersey auction will support the Residential School Survivors Society.