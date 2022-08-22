West Kelowna Warriors to honour former player during opening weekend

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club will celebrate the life of Alumni Parm Dhaliwal Saturday October 1, 2022 when the Warriors host the Penticton Vees.

Dhaliwal played 3 seasons for the Warriors in between 2016-2019. He was considered one of the all time greats for the Warriors both on and off the ice. The game will take place on the home opener weekend which has games on both Friday and Saturday night. Saturday’s game will feature a pregame ceremony with Parm’s family on the ice followed by a game versus the rival Penticton Vees.

Warriors Director of Business Development & Communications Chase Johnston is thrilled to have the opportunity to honour Parm. “The Dhaliwal Family hosted a celebration of life for Parm a couple weeks ago in his hometown of Surrey“, stated Johnston, “I’m excited for the Warriors organization and fans to welcome Parm’s friends and family to Royal LePage Place October 1st for a night of celebration and great hockey honouring Parm in the Okanagan“.