West Kelowna Warriors Trade Defenseman Liam Davidson to Calgary

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club announced Tuesday that defenseman Liam Davidson (’04) has been traded to the Calgary Canucks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) in exchange for future considerations.

Davidson, 18, was acquired by West Kelowna on September 9th from the Merritt Centennials in a trade that saw Damon Jugnauth head to the Nicola Valley. A native of Penticton, BC, Davidson played in 40 games for the Centennials a season ago, earning a goal and three assists for four points in his rookie season. Davidson did not dress in a game for the Warriors in the regular season.

The trade sees the Warriors roster sit at 13 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goaltenders.

The Warriors are back in action with a pair of games on the road this weekend in the Kootenays, beginning a two-game trip against the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday night at Western Financial Place. Puck drop is slated for 6 PM PST and will be broadcasted live on AM 1150 as well as streamed on BCHLTV.ca. West Kelowna returns home on Friday, October 14th when they will host the Wenatchee Wild for the second time this season.