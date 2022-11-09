West Kelowna Warriors Win

The West Kelowna Warriors battled from two one-goal deficits while Ben MacDonald scored the winner in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Vernon Vipers on Tuesday night at Royal LePage Place.

West Kelowna got out to a 5-1 shot advantage in the early going but could not convert on two power play opportunities that proved to be costly in the opening period of play as the. Vipers were able to tally on each of their 1st period power plays and get ahead with their first marker at the 11:02 mark courtesy of Seiya Tanaka-Campbell.

The Vipers moved through the middle of the ice and Hank Cleaves worked his way down the left wing before centering a pass to the front of the net that Warriors goaltender Justin Katz was able to get a piece of before Tanaka-Campbell was at the side of the net to bang in the rebound and give the visitors a 1-0 edge.

Just 1:20 later at the 12:22 mark of the opening period, Brennan Nelson got the Warriors back on even terms. Riley Sharun poked a puck in the neutral zone across the blue line and behind a Vipers defender before Nelson snuck in and took the puck before firing a shot below the glove of Vipers goaltender Ethan David and found the back of the net for his 5th goal of the season to level the score at 1-1.

Vernon’s power play struck again with just 7 seconds remaining in the opening period of play as Lee Parks got the Vipers on top once more. The Vipers moved the puck well at the top of the face-off circles with Reagan Millburn spotting Parks in the left dot as he ripped a one-time shot past the glove side of Katz to give Vernon a late 1st period lead to take into the middle frame.

The Warriors did not waste much time to get the score evened up in the 2nd period as Ben McDonald notched his 6th goal of the season to get the game tied 2-2. MacDonald was the beneficiary of a shot from Matt Fusco that glanced off a body at the front of the net and came to MacDonald in the left face-off circle, who beat David on the blocker side at the 1:51 mark of the 2nd period and stand as the only goal in the stanza to even the play into the 3rd period.

After being named the Warriors Player of the Month for October, presented by Landmark Clothiers, Jaiden Moriello put his team on top for the first time in the game at early in the 3rd period. A Vernon turnover inside of their own zone in the slot saw Moriello come away with the puck and beat David with a shot through his blocker side for his 11th goal of the season at the 1:57 mark of the 3rd period and a 3-2 Warriors lead.

As the back-and-forth game continued, Hank Cleaves collected his third point of the night at 14:32 of the final regulation period to tie the game for a third time. After a scramble at the front of the net, Cleaves spotted the loose puck in the slot as he whipped a shot past the glove side of Katz to even the score at 3-3.

Katz had to be strong down the stretch to force the game into extra time as he made two big saves on breakaways in the final 10 minutes, denying Cleaves and Julian Facchinelli on chances to keep the score 3-3 and force overtime.

Ethan David was also strong on the night and made his best save of the game in the extra period, stopping a tip from a speeding Aiden Reeves through the middle of the ice on a MacDonald pass from the left side and for the first time this season, the Warriors headed to a shootout.

West Kelowna saw Matthew Lee be denied by David while two Viper shooters in Max Borovinskiy and Thomas Tien were stopped by Katz, leading to Ben MacDonald making a nifty move from his backhand to his forehand to beat David on the blocker side and give the Warriors a shootout advantage. Katz made a game saving stop on Luke Pakulak to end the game and give the Warriors the extra point and the win.

Katz was terrific throughout the night, as both goaltenders were, making 37 saves on 40 shots in 65 minutes of work before denying all three shooters faced in the shootout in his 10th win of the season while David was excellent was well, turning aside 44 of the 47 shots faced in regulation and overtime and stopping one of the two shooters faced in the shootout.

FINAL SCORE: 4-3 Warriors (SO)

SHOTS ON GOAL: 47-40 Warriors

WARRIORS PP: 0/6

WARRIORS PK: 2/4

3 STARS:

1) Justin Katz (37 saves on 40 shots)

2) Hank Cleaves (1-2-3)

3) Jaiden Moriello (1-1-2)

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Ben MacDonald (1-0-1, Shootout Winner)

ATTENDANCE: 1,381

The Warriors (12-2-2-0) hit the road once again for another trip south of the border as they get set to take on the Wenatchee Wild (3-10-0-1) on Saturday night.