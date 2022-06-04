iHeartRadio

West Kelowna water boil notice downgraded

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is downgrading an existing Boil Water Notice to a Water Quality Advisory for the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley Water Service Area.

Turbidity had spiked last week due to seasonal conditions in Rose Valley Reservoir, requiring the entire system to go on a Boil Water Notice.

Under a Boil Water Notice, it is recommended that everyone in the system boil water for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, preparing food and beverages and ice and washing fruits and vegetables.

A safe alternate source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

