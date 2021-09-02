West Kelowna woman assaulted while walking

The West Kelowna RCMP is hoping the public can help solve a report of a stranger sexual assault.

The West Kelowna RCMP is asking for the assistance of the public into an investigation of a stranger involved sexual assault.

A woman reported to the West Kelowna RCMP that she had been walking down Bartley Road in West Kelowna towards Highway 97 between 6:30 a.m., and 7:00 a.m. on Sunday when she was approached by an unknown man. The woman stated that the man pulled her into some bushes and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a blue shirt, a hat, and a facemask.

“Investigators are hoping that someone in the area that morning may have witnessed a part of this incident, or have seen the victim or suspect in the area,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Regional Kelowna RCMP. “We are asking anyone who witnessed something, or who might have surveillance video or dashcam footage to contact us.”