West Kelowna woman celebrates $31 million winning lottery ticket purchased online

Jennifer Cole says the decision to set up a lottery subscription on BCLC’s PlayNow.com in May was one of the best of her life. After all, she won a life-changing $31-million jackpot just months later from the Lotto Max draw on July 8,2022.

“When I saw the number in my account, it was a lot more than expected.”

The West Kelowna resident first told her family of the win.

“My family initially thought it was a smaller amount, but once they woke up, I told them I won the jackpot. They were very excited!”

B.C.’s newest multimillionaire is looking forward to retiring and spending more time with family.

“I plan on taking some time to decide what’s next but am definitely looking forward to traveling.”

Cole claimed her $31-million jackpot on August 12, 2022, at BCLC’s Kamloops head office.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $108 million from Lotto Max.