West Kelowna: Your outdoors to explore, virtually

Before heading out to one of West Kelowna’s 139 parks, go online and take a virtual tour of some of the contenders. The City’s new map-based application provides another option to tour some of the beaches, parks, trail heads and community and recreation amenities.

Whether you are a visitor to West Kelowna or a resident looking to set down roots in a new neighbourhood, the tour takes you through a digital journey with feature descriptions and locations accompanied by photos and videos.

Take a digital hike and visit westkelownacity.ca/recreation/ and plan to explore the outdoors, naturally.