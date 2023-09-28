Westbank Dog park moved

The current dog park at Westbank Centre Park will be permanently closed on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 as our Parks crews begin work on relocating it nearby.

The dog park is located on land leased from Central Okanagan Public Schools and the site is now needed for George Pringle Secondary School reconstruction. The dog park will be moved to the northwestern side of the park, which is City-owned land.

Construction of the relocated dog park is expected to be completed later this fall, subject to weather and other factors.

We thank our community and their four-legged friends for their patience and understanding while we complete this necessary work.