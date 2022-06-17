Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derrickson Resigns

The Chief of the Westbank First Nation has resigned over what he calls the lack of competency, integrity and moral courage within the WFN Council.

Christopher Derrickson says an investigation into the unauthorized and undervalued sale of 147 acres of First Nation's land in Peachland back in 2021, uncovered evidence of corruption, lack of accountability and lack of transparency within the WFN government.

He says fighting the corruption has taken a toll on his family and on his own mental and physical health.

Therefore he says, he had no choice but to leave.

His resignation effective today.