Westbank First Nation update on COVID-19

As per a Special Resolution of Council, and under the advisement of WFN’s Director of Community Services, WFN has closed the following facilities, offices and public spaces to all visitors until further notice.

WFN Government/Lindley Building;

Community Services Office;

Youth Centre;

Elders Hall;

Russell Building;

Westbank Child Development Centre;

Early Years Centre;

Sənsisyustən House of Learning;

WFN Gymnasium;

Sncəwips Heritage Museum

Sports fields, playgrounds, skatepark, and pavillion

“All measures are being taken to protect the health and well-being of our Members, staff and community,” says Chief Christopher Derickson. “We are encouraging our Members to do their part to look after for each other. It is important that in this time of unprecedented need, we continue to look out for each other and continue to look after our elderly and those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.”

For daily updates, including a video message by Chief Derickson, visit the WFN website and Facbeook page.

Limləmt, thank you, for your understanding and cooperation.