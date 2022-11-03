Westbank man hits million dollar lottery jackpot

Malery Messer couldn’t help but shed a few tears of joy upon discovering he won a $1-million Guaranteed Prize from the October 15, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Westbank resident purchased his ticket from Walmart on Louie Drive and was taken aback after he checked it at a self-checker there and realized he won.

“I had tears in my eyes,” he recalled of the initial moment. “I couldn’t believe it and I could barely speak. I was too excited!”

Messer immediately shared the good news with his wife.

“She was so shocked,” he said.

Messer looks forward to more travel in his future, thanks to this win. The first destination on his list is to go back to Hawaii, followed by an Alaskan cruise.

In addition to travel, Messer would like to donate some of his prize to cancer research and will also share some with his family.

“This win means being able to do the things we’ve always dreamed of doing and being able to share it with family,” he added.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $101 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.