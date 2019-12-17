Westshore Estates Boil Water Notice Removed

In consultation with Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has removed a Boil Water Notice for some residents served by the Westshore Estates water system in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Those living from 500 to 578 on the westside of Mountain Drive and on Hillcrest Way are no longer required to boil their water.

Sample water tests show the system is within acceptable Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality. The notice was put in place as a precaution after a water line break Wednesday.

The Regional District maintains and operates six water systems with more than 1,000 connections for properties in the Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Star Place/Dietrich, Westshore and Upper Fintry - Shalal Road - Valley of the Sun areas.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Engineering Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.