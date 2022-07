On Saturday, July 9, road closures and minor traffic interruptions will be in effect in Westbank Centre to accommodate activities planned for Westside Daze.

From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the following closures will be in place for set-up of the parade:

Brendalee Road

Hoskins Road from Drought to Apollo Roads

Butt Road, Bering Road, Gossett Road, Apollo Road and Drought Road from Brown Road to Old Okanagan Highway

The parade will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting on Old Okanagan Highway from Butt to Drought Roads and returning along Brown to Butt Roads.

Pking is restricted along the parade route to accommodate participants and spectators.