Westside Salvation Army Kettle Campaign to kick off at Warriors game Friday

The West Kelowna Warriors Hockey Club will be teaming up with Westside Salvation Army and helping kickoff the annual Kettle Campaign on Friday night as the Warriors host the Vernon Vipers at Royal LePage Place.

Westbank First Nation Councillor Jordan Coble, West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom and Peachland Mayor-Elect Patrick Van Minsel will be the first to donate to the Westside Salvation Army's kettle campaign during the ceremonial puck drop ahead of the Warriors and Vipers game at 7 PM.

"We are delighted to once again partner with the Westside Salvation Army," said West Kelowna Warriors President Chris Laurie, "It is such an important annual fundraising campaign and I’m pleased we can play a role in raising community awareness. We thank our players, staff, and generous fans for supporting this great cause."

The event promises to be an evening of fun for families. There will be a ceremonial puck drop, the 50/50 for the night will be benefitting the Westside Salvation Army, the Salvation Army's mascot "Sally" will interact with fans before heading into the game and make a special appearance during the 1st intermission.

“This year more than ever, we are helping individuals who are facing impossible decisions,” explained Westside Salvation Army’s Jennifer Henson “We recently helped a senior woman who was living without power, so she could afford to buy groceries for her and her elderly mother.”

The need at the Westside Salvation Army is at an unprecedented level and they expect that need to continue to rise into the winter months as the cost of fuel, heat, and food continues to climb.

"Our hope is, that with the help of our local dignitaries and the West Kelowna Warriors,” continued Henson, “We can spread the message of the Westside Salvation Army's upcoming fundraising campaign.”

The Salvation Army is currently looking for volunteer bell ringers to help with their kettle campaign, which starts Saturday, November 12th. Every person who books and completes a kettle shift will be entered to win great prizes.

“If you or someone you know is in need, please contact our office,” added Henson, “We are here to help.”

All proceeds donated locally, stay local and are used to support programming in Westbank, West Kelowna, and Peachland.

Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM Friday night at RLP.