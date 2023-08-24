Westside wine trail supports those impacted by wildfire

As the McDougall Creek Wildfire tore through more than 180 buildings and forced thousands to evacuate their homes and businesses, the Westside Wine Trail showed inspiring resilience, solidarity and compassion.

On Thursday, August 17th, the wildfire drew perilously close to the renowned tourist destination’s 14 wineries and three accommodation partners, forcing Westside Wine Trail team members to join the occupants of neighbouring homes, farms and wineries in evacuating with little warning. All told, more than 7,200 properties emptied in a matter of hours.

Driven by their shared commitment to the land and their craft, Westside Wine Trail community members have rallied together to support one another during these trying times.

“Many of our staff and their families have lost their homes, and we know they aren’t alone in that heartbreaking reality,” said Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery CEO Craig McCulloch, who has used Mt. Boucherie’s on-site guest houses to take in staff members and their families who have been forced from their homes. Other wineries, such as Grizzli Winery, Kalala Organic Estate Winery, and Rollingdale Winery, also offered a space of refuge for evacuees. Ciao Bella Winery’s father-and-son winemaking team helped evacuate neighbours and transport livestock, and Quails' Gate is providing 600 meals a day to local firefighter camps.

Joanna Schlosser, Proprietor of boutique producer Niche Wine Co., said she was “simply grateful to have a place to sleep through all the chaos” after her young family was forced to evacuate their winery. “As of today, we’re fortunate that our winery is still standing, but this is bigger than that. The outpouring of support we’ve received helps put the important things in life in perspective.”

The wine trail is joining with the wider wine community in West Kelowna in an appeal for support from local, national, and international communities. “With so many small businesses and wineries being affected by the fires and tourism impacts, we encourage the public to continue to support your favourite local suppliers and producers directly or via their online boutiques. Your support is crucial during this pivotal time of year and the businesses truly appreciate it” said Wine Growers British Columbia Acting Communications Director Lindsay Kelm.