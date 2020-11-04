iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Wet October

download

If you thought October was a wet month in Kelowna, you'd be right.

Environment Canada says 40.5 millimetres of rain, or in some instances snow, fell during the month.

That's the highest monthly total since 60 millimetres of precipitation was recorded in October 2016.

Despite the rain, last month saw 10 days where temperatures were 15 degrees or higher.   

The hottest day of the month was on October 7th, when it reached 22.7 degrees.

The coldest was October 25th, when snow hit the valley bottom, it got down to a chilly -6.2 degrees.    

 

 

  • COVID-19

    335 new cases in B.C.

    "While our experiences with COVID-19 may be unique, when it comes to how our province fares through this pandemic, we are all connected."
  • SMOKE

    Smoking complaint at KGH

    "They are smoking right in front of signs that say no-smoking."
  • Calgarians paying their respects in the field of crosses near the Centre Street Bridge (file)

    Field of Crosses

    Field of Crosses has been set up in Kelowna's City Park, as a Remembrance Day Memorial.
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175