Wet October

If you thought October was a wet month in Kelowna, you'd be right.

Environment Canada says 40.5 millimetres of rain, or in some instances snow, fell during the month.

That's the highest monthly total since 60 millimetres of precipitation was recorded in October 2016.

Despite the rain, last month saw 10 days where temperatures were 15 degrees or higher.

The hottest day of the month was on October 7th, when it reached 22.7 degrees.

The coldest was October 25th, when snow hit the valley bottom, it got down to a chilly -6.2 degrees.