WFN ends boil water advisory for IR #10
The Water Quality Advisory put in place on IR10 of Westbank First Nation was lifted today August 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.
The change will be advertised as a change in the sandwich boards throughout the community. Please visit the Westbank First Nation Website wfn.ca for regular updates on any potential changes.
If you have any residential questions, please contact WFN Utilities Department at 250-707-3332.
