WFN takes steps to assist residents during COVID-19 pandemic

Westbank First Nation (WFN) has taken steps to assist residents of Westbank Land by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions that might occur during the COVID-19 pandemic. WFN hopes residents can remain in their homes during this crisis.

As of April 6, 2020, rent increases, notices to end, and all other Residential Premises Law related hearings have been administratively deferred until further notice, except in circumstances where the Residential Premises Administrator (RPA) deems it necessary for such matters to proceed for the protection of health and safety, or to prevent the destruction of property.

If you are a tenant residing on Westbank Land or a landlord with residential property on Westbank Land and have questions, please email the RPA at tenancy@wfn.ca or call the government office to leave a voicemail at 250-769-4999.