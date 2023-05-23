Wharf Park expansion project

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is starting work on the expansion of Wharf Park in Naramata (Electoral Area “E”). The project is located along 1st Street, between Anna Avenue and 3rd Street. Local traffic will be impacted during construction. Alternate route signage will be in place (4th Street) and traffic control will be utilized as required.

The first phase of work, occurring spring through early summer, 2023, will consist of demolition of portions of 1st and 3rd Streets. 3rd Street will be realigned to meet B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) standards while the affected portion of 1st Street will be closed permanently. This phase of the project will require the relocation of both overhead and subsurface utilities. Phase one construction is scheduled to begin in late May and is expected to conclude in July 2023. The second phase of this project is scheduled for fall 2023 and will include earthworks, turf, landscaping, fencing, and irrigation system work.

Project Background

Wharf Park, established at the site of an old Canadian Pacific Railway train dock, is one of three public beachfront parks in the community. In 2016, the RDOS acquired adjacent properties in order to expand Wharf Park. These properties include the site of an old packinghouse building on the north side of 1st Street and the site of the former Country Squire restaurant on the south side of 1st Street. This project is intended to unify and upgrade these parcels of RDOS parkland.

For further information, please visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca/wharf-park-expansion or contact Rudi Weckel, RDOS Project Coordinator at 250-490-4102.