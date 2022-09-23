What days can we water our lawns and plants? : RDCO moves to stage one

As needed, customers of the six water systems operated by the Regional District of Central Okanagan return to odd/even outdoor irrigation.

Unless otherwise designated, between September 16 and June 15 – Stage 1 restrictions are in place allowing watering outdoors on alternating days. Customers with even-numbered addresses may irrigate on even numbered calendar days while those with odd-numbered addresses may water outdoors on odd number days. If you don’t need to water outdoors on your allotted day or time period, please do not waste water.

Under the Regional District Water Systems Regulations Bylaw No. 1370, customers with an automated irrigation system may only water outside on their designated day between midnight and 6 a.m., while those with manual outdoor irrigation must restrict their watering to between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and midnight on their respective irrigation day. By following the outdoor watering restrictions that are in effect, residents help ensure reservoirs are replenished and there’s an adequate water supply.

Normally each year from June 16 to September 15, Stage 2 water restrictions are in effect for customers of the Star Place/Dietrich, Falcon Ridge, Killiney Beach, Sunset Ranch, Upper Fintry-Shalal Road-Valley of the Sun and Westshore Estates water systems unless other restrictions are in place. Stage 2 means outdoor watering is restricted on those six systems to two days each week based on the street address.

In September 2021 with ongoing drought designations for the Okanagan, the RDCO water systems remained on Stage 2 outdoor irrigation restrictions instead of moving to Stage 1 as they normally would. This past July, the Falcon Ridge water system was moved to a Stage 3 one day a week outdoor watering designation. All six systems are now back to Stage 1 for outdoor irrigation.

For more tips on water conservation inside and outside your home, visit the Regional District Water System webpage at rdco.com/water. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit rdco.com/subscribe

The Regional District maintains and operates six community water systems serving just over 1,100 properties in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.