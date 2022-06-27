iHeartRadio

What is Tom Dyas To Do

Tom Dyas1

Will the Kelowna Mayors race in this fall's muncipal election be a repeat of 2018?

There's speculation it will be, as Tom Dyas has called a media conference for Wednesday night.  

The invitation to attend says it's for "a major announcement regarding the future of Kelowna". 

Dyas was defeated in the 2018 race by current Mayor Colin Basran.

Basran has yet to declare if he plans to run again or not.

