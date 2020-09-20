What's old is new again!

Do you drive a older model pick up truck?

If you do, they are a hot commodity right now.

Kelowna Ford's Wade Bachelder says there are a shortage of them across North America.

"People use them for daily drivers, plus towing trailers. People were buying trailers with COVID now, so people are looking for new trucks to do that as well. And with the demand, we are sometimes able to pay a little bit more for used trucks because of this."

Many automakers had to shutdown there plants due to the danger COVID-19 posed to factory employees.