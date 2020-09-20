iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

What's old is new again!

79849cd5d8ac55e94670a85bdce41206

Do you drive a older model pick up truck?

If you do, they are a hot commodity right now.

Kelowna Ford's Wade Bachelder says there are a shortage of them across North America.

"People use them for daily drivers, plus towing trailers. People were buying trailers with COVID now, so people are looking for new trucks to do that as well. And with the demand, we are sometimes able to pay a little bit more for used trucks because of this." 

Many automakers had to shutdown there plants due to the danger COVID-19 posed to factory employees.

News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175