What to expect to and from YLW this spring

This March, the Kelowna International Airport will start to see passenger volumes comparable to 2019, and as restrictions begin to lift across the country passengers need to understand what to expect for air travel.

“We know this spring is going to be busy at YLW. We are excited to be welcoming guests back and want to help make their travel journey as easy as possible,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director. “We recognize many passengers haven’t travelled in a few years, so we’d like to ensure they understand how travelling may be different since the last time they visited YLW.”

Here are some tips when travelling through YLW:

Arrive early and give yourself extra time to check-in and go through security

As we experience increased passenger volumes, we recommend passengers arrive at YLW at least two hours prior to their departure.

Wear a mask

Masks will continue to be mandatory at security screening, in the departures lounge and for arriving passengers until they have exited into the baggage claim area.

Passengers are encouraged to check mask mandates at other airports they are visiting throughout their travel journey.

Have your Canadian COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination easily accessible

Proof of Vaccination is required for all federally regulated travel, including air travel.

If you are leaving Canada, understand the COVID-19 testing requirements for your destination and requirements for entry to Canada upon your return. Check directly with the airline you are travelling with about travel requirements.

As of April 1, 2022, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to provide a pre-COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada before April 1, 2022, must still have a valid pre-entry test.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 travel requirements, please visit travel.gc.ca/travel-covid

Leaving YLW

Check-in online

Passengers can check-in, pay fees and retrieve their boarding pass online from home to help limit points of contact at the airport.

Arrive early

Passengers are encouraged to arrive at the YLW terminal at least 2 hours in advance of their flight.

COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 antigen and PCR testing is available onsite at YLW seven days a week through Whitecap RSC Medical. Appointments are required.

To book an appointment, visit whitecapcovidtesting.com/kelowna or call 604-966-3777.

Parking

Touchless parking is available in the short- and long-term parking using the TIBA Mobile Access app.

Valet parking – customers wishing to access this service can learn more about booking at ylw.kelowna.ca/parking.

Bring a mask

Masks continue to be required at security screenings, in the departures lounge and throughout the duration of the flight.

Baggage drop

Self serve kiosks are available for passengers to print and apply their own baggage tags.

Security screening

Passengers are able to scan their own boarding passes to limit points of contact.

If passengers are bringing carry-on items, they are encouraged to visit catsa.gc.ca to ensure the items are approved for carry-on or if they need to be in checked baggage.

Landing at YLW

Wear a mask

Masks are required for arriving passengers until they have exited into the baggage claim area.

Transportation

Travellers are encouraged to pre-book transportation services in advance. Transportation services available at YLW are:

Taxi

Ride-share

Car rentals

Shuttle

For more information, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/transportation

COVID-19 Travel Requirements

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all passengers on domestic or international flights

YLW recommends travellers use the Canadian Proof of Vaccination.

BC residents can access the Canadian Proof of Vaccination through Health Gateway.

Passengers may be asked for proof of vaccination at various points throughout their travel experience. Ensure your proof of vaccination is always accessible – even without access to Internet or Wi-Fi.

Passengers must be fully vaccinated to travel and have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline to confirm what testing is required for entry into their final destination.

If passengers require a COVID-19 antigen or PCR test prior to departing, testing is available onsite at YLW seven days a week through Whitecap RSC Medical. Appointments are required.

Masks continue to be required at security screenings, in the departures lounge, throughout the duration of the flight and for arriving passengers until they have exited into the baggage claim area.

Masks with exhalation valves or vents, bandanas, neck gaiters, full face masks, face shields or militaristic-style masks are not permitted.

ArriveCAN

When arriving in Canada, passengers must use ArriveCAN to provide mandatory travel information.

Passengers will need to submit their information within 72 hours before arrival to Canada.

More information is available at: canada.ca/ArriveCAN

COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers travelling to Canada

As of April 1, 2022, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need to provide a pre-COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada before April 1, 2022, must still have a valid pre-entry test.

Antigen testing

Proof of a professionally administered or observed negative antigen test taken outside of Canada no more than 1 day before your scheduled flight or entry to Canada by land or water

Negative molecular test result

Taken outside of Canada within 72 hours of your scheduled flight’s departure time to Canada or your entry to Canada by land or water

Positive molecular test result

Passengers must no longer have symptoms and provide proof of a positive molecular test taken at least 10 calendar days and no more than 180 calendar days before entering Canada. Counting starts the day after your test.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada from any country may be randomly selected for arrivals testing. Those travellers selected will no longer be required to quarantine while awaiting their test result.

Children under 12 years old, travelling with fully vaccinated adults, will be exempt from quarantine with no prescribed conditions limiting their activities.

About YLW

During the 2021 COVID 19 recovery, YLW has been one of Canada’s fastest recovering airports, offering 60 daily non-stop commercial flights, both domestic and international, with nine airlines. Kelowna International Airport operates as the 10th busiest airport in Canada.