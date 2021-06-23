The City is looking for community input on the types of shows residents want to see at Kelowna Community Theatre (KCT). Understanding the preferences of Theatre patrons, residents and visitors helps to maximize the potential of the current facility and determine how well the programming fits the needs and artistic appetite of the community.

Okanagan residents can take the “What to See at KCT” survey until July 16.

“We are very excited to offer this opportunity for engagement,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager. “The Theatre has been closed for many months due to the pandemic and as we seek to reintroduce more shows in alignment with the BC Restart Plan, the outcomes of this survey will help to inform the kind of artistic experiences that we offer on our stages.”

Kelowna Community Theatre has been in operation since 1962, offering a variety of enriching cultural experiences for residents of Kelowna and surrounding areas. It currently operates as a “roadhouse” or rental facility for touring performances and local community use. The survey is focused on gathering information on potential improvements that could be made to current programming activities.

Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts through the online survey by July 16. As a thank you for participating, respondents will have the opportunity to win one of four gift cards for Opus Art Supplies.

To participate in the survey, visit getinvolved.kelowna.ca.