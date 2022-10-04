Where to cast your ballot early for West Kelowna's General Local Election

During advanced and general voting days, you will vote for one mayor, six councillors and one school trustee.

To be eligible to vote you must:

be 18 years of age or older on general voting day Oct. 15, 2022;

be a Canadian citizen;

be a resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before the day of registration (at time of voting);

be a resident of the City of West Kelowna on the day of registration (at time of voting); and,

not be disqualified under the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and not otherwise disqualified by law.

Non-residents may vote and must:

be 18 years of age or older on general voting day Oct. 15, 2022;

be a Canadian citizen;

be a resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before the day of registration (at time of voting);

be a registered owner of real property in the City of West Kelowna for at least 30 days immediately before the day of registration (at time of voting);

not be entitled to register as a resident elector; and

not be disqualified under the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and not otherwise disqualified by law.

Proof is required using the Non-resident Elector Consent Form.

Bring the form to the polling station when voting; or, obtain the form from the polling station and return to vote with the completed and signed document.

Advance voting opportunities and location

Advance voting will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 2760 Cameron Road:

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

General voting day and locations

West Kelowna residents can cast a ballot at any of the three convenient locations on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Westbank Lions Community Centre - 2466 Main Street

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School - 2010 Daimler Drive

Mar Jok Elementary School - 2101 McDougall Road

Are you new to the area? Visit our online map for locations.

Accessible voting options

All voting locations are wheelchair accessible. Curbside voting will be available at a designated and signed parking spot. Simply call in when you arrive and election staff will assist you with the curbside voting process from your vehicle.

Mail ballot packages

You can apply for a mail ballot package until Thursday, Oct. 13 before 4 p.m.

Packages requested on or after Wednesday, Oct. 5 must be picked up in person from City Hall, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding holidays.

Mail ballot packages must be received no later than 8 p.m. on general voting day on Saturday, Oct. 15 by dropping off in person or through the secure drop box outside of West Kelowna City Hall or a West Kelowna polling station.