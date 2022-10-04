Where to cast your ballot for early voting in Kelowna General Local Election

Kelowna voters will start heading to advance polls on Wednesday Oct. 5 to vote in Kelowna’s 2022 General Local Election. Kicking off at Parkinson Recreation Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., advance voting will be offered over the course of five days between Oct. 5 and Oct. 14 at six locations throughout the city.

“It’s important that all residents who are eligible get out and exercise their right to vote, so we want to ensure that voting is accessible and convenient for everyone,” says Chief Election Officer Laura Bentley. “In addition to the five advance voting days, there will be 13 poll locations open on general voting day, Saturday Oct. 15. Residents can choose the day, place and time to vote that works best for them.”

With the exception of UBC Okanagan Nechako Residence and Okanagan College Centre for Learning Atrium, which will be open until 6 p.m., advance voting opportunities are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Saturday, Oct. 8

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard

Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road South

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water Street

Okanagan College, Centre for Learning Atrium, 1000 KLO Road

UBC Okanagan Nechako Residence, 1255 International Mews

Thursday, Oct. 13

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Friday, Oct. 14

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

All voting locations are accessible to all eligible voters. A voter assist terminal, which provides an electronic option for electors to mark their own ballot privately and independently, is available at Parkinson Recreation Centre.

General election day is Saturday, Oct. 15. Residents will have 13 locations to choose from, including new this year Black Box Theatre in downtown Kelowna, Kelowna Senior Citizens’ Society on Richter Street, Mission Creek Alliance Church on Springfield Road and Rutland Elementary School on Webster Road. Voting will not take place this year at City Hall, Orchard Park Shopping Centre, or Rutland Senior School. View a map of poll locations online at kelowna.ca/election.

Registration is done on site. Voters can go to any location and need to bring two pieces of ID that prove their identity and Kelowna residency. One must include the voter’s signature and one must show current address.

To be eligible to vote, voters must be a resident of Kelowna, be 18 years or older as of Oct. 15, 2022, have lived in B.C. for at least six months and be a Canadian citizen. While voters must reside in Kelowna city limits they do not need to own property to vote. Voters who are unsure if they reside within city limits should contact the Office of the City Clerk at 250-469-8645 or at cityclerk@kelowna.ca to confirm your address and voting eligibility.

Kelowna voters will elect the City’s mayor and eight councillors, as well as four school trustees. The list of candidates can be viewed on kelowna.ca/election.

Voters can visit kelowna.ca/election for more election information and to sign up for e-updates.