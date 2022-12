Where to go for an Influenza immunization via Interior Health clinics

All clinics offering COVID-19 appointments will accept walk-ins for families with children for their influenza vaccine. Ages 12-and-older are encouraged to book appointments unless they are coming as part of a family, but will accommodate walk-ins if possible.

Central Okanagan - Ages 6 months to 11 years Only Clinics

*According to Interior health's website, no 'All Agers Clinincs' are currently planned.

North Okanagan - Ages 6 months to 11 years Only Clinics

North Okanagan - All Ages Clinics

South Okanagan - Ages 6 months to 11 years Only Clinics

Community Clinic Location Dates & Details Summerland Summerland Health Centre December 15 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Registration & Booking Link

South Okanagan - All Ages Clinics