Where to go in Kelowna and West Kelowna for Family Day fun

Here is where you can go and what activities will be available for families to celebrate the long weekend.

Families looking to keep the kids busy over the holiday in Kelowna can visit Capital News Centre on Family Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy all-ages drop-in activities, including a Park & Play bouncy castle, zorb soccer, community stations and public skating. Admission is free with donations to Jumpstart gratefully accepted on site. To learn more, visit kelowna.ca/calendar.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here iss whats happening in West Kelowna:

Pro-D Day Skate

Lace up your skates for the Pro-D Day skate at Jim Lind Arena on Friday, Feb. 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Cost is $2 per person.

Family Day Photo Scavenger Hunt

Try your hand at our Family Day Photo Scavenger Hunt to keep you busy and exploring our community’s great outdoors this long weekend, while sharing your experiences for a chance to win a great prize.

Find a scavenger hunt form online at westkelownacity.ca/familydayfun.

Take selfies or photos of your indoor activities, outdoor locations or guided weekend adventure and post them on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #WestsideFamilyDay or email your photos to recreation@westkelownacity.ca.

Submissions are due Thursday, Feb. 23 and winners will be contacted on Monday, Feb. 27.

Free Family Day Fun on Monday, Feb. 20

Jim Lind Area:

Big & Little Skate (six years and under) at Jim Lind Arena - 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Public Skate at Jim Lind Arena - 10:45 a.m. to noon

Multi-Sport Centre:

Dome Play Day for kids up to five years old at the Multi-Sport Centre - 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Family Dome Play for kids five years and older at Multi-Sport Centre - 10:45 a.m. to noon.

Grant contributions from The Province of British Columbia go towards free Family Day activities.

Long weekend skating schedule (regular admission rates apply)

Jim Lind Arena:

Public Skate, Saturday, Feb. 18, 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Big & Little (six years and under), Sunday, Feb. 19, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Public Skate, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you would rather go swimming, check Johnston Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre’s rates and schedules at westkelownacity.ca/recguide.

Discover more long weekend ideas at visitwestside.com.

Other options this family day weekend include:

Strolling or rolling along the Gellatly waterfront

Hiking the Mount Boucherie Rush Trail or in Glen Canyon, Goats Peak, Kalamoir or Rose Valley Regional Park

Enjoying Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park

Playing at one of the City’s 30-plus playgrounds

Transit will run on a Sunday schedule on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20. Check the schedule at bctransit.com/kelowna.

Curbside waste collection will continue as per usual on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20. Check the at-a-glance schedule at rdco.com/recycle.