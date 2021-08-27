While dealing with evacuations, officers located an illegal drug lab.

Press release:

On August 21, 2021 West Kelowna RCMP officers were busy doing tactical evacuations in the area of the Mt. Law forest fire.

“This was an all hands on deck situation, and a BC Conservation Officer was assisting us in evacuating people in the area of Mackinnon Road,” says S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “In the process of the evacuation, this officer reported seeing indications of a drug lab at one of the residences.”

Members of the West Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) immediately entered into an investigation with the assistance of the E Division Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) and a warrant was executed on the property on August 24.

“As a result of this search, evidence consistent with an alleged cannabis drug extraction lab was located and seized from the property,” says S/Sgt. Dixon. “Illegal operations such as this pose a potential safety threat to the community, and we are grateful for the keen eye of our partner with BC Conservation Service.”

No charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding a suspected drug lab call West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).