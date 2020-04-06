White Hearts for Healthcare Workers at KGH

There are many people wanting to say thank you to frontline medical staff.



On AM1150's Early Edition, Doug Rankmore CEO KGH Foundation said one way to do that is through the White Heart Project. "That's a way for people to go online, fill out a form, let us know what your message is, we'll get them onto white hearts and we are putting them up at the hospital. The Centennial Corridor is filled right now. We've had hundreds and hundreds of responses."



The hearts are also going up in extended term care facilites and testing sites.



The form can be found at kghfoundation.com.