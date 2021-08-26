White Rock Lake Evacuee Info Session Tonight

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is confirming information provided to evacuees of the White Rock Lake wildfire to address inaccuracies circulating regarding financial support from provincial Emergency Support Services (ESS).

Volunteer workers at the ESS reception centres and call centres understand the frustrations and anxiety experienced by evacuees and appreciate patience and respectful behaviour as they help provide vital services to people in need.

ESS provides short-term basic support to people impacted by disasters. The support is based on need and the circumstances of an emergency event. Evacuees are required to register in order to receive support services.

Once support services move past the initial 72-hour emergency response, evacuees may be eligible for an extension of support. For Central Okanagan residents who have been evacuated, the following rules apply:

Evacuated residents WITH homeowner or tenant insurance will not be given an extension for coverage and should immediately contact their insurance provider to find out what coverage is available.

Evacuated residents WITHOUT homeowner or tenant insurance may receive support and should contact Emergency Support Services.

You can visit the Insurance Bureau of Canada for more information on the process of an insurance claim as a result of a BC wildfire at www.ibc.ca/ns/disaster/bcwildfire.

There are eligibility requirements for emergency support services. Homeowner or tenant insurance may provide greater support than the Emergency Support Services program. Check with your insurer to determine what may be available to you. For details on eligibility, see the Evacuee Living Assistance Policy (PDF, 378KB).

If you have questions about your existing services, the Central Okanagan ESS Reception Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1480 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna or you can call 250-469-8512 to speak to a representative.

On August 25, the Province of BC announced additional financial support through the Red Cross for eligible evacuees. Find out more here: B.C. wildfire evacuees to get additional financial support | BC Gov News

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre will host an online virtual information session this evening for residents and owners of properties located within the Regional District of Central Okanagan who are on evacuation order from the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The information session is intended to address questions from residents on evacuation order, but other members of the public are also invited to attend tonight:

Thursday, Aug. 26

6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Livestream via the RDCO’s YouTube channel

View at www.youtube.com/regionaldistrict

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, follow the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre on facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg or call the information line at 250-469-8490.