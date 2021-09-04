White Rock Lake evacuees back into homes

Good news for those on evacuation order on the west side of Okanagan Lake due to the White Rock Lake wildlife.

They can return to their homes but remain on evacuation alert, which means they may have to leave their homes on a moments notice.

Many have been out of their homes for a month.

Close to 70 structures were damaged due to the fire.

The properties on Bouleau Lake and Pinaus Lake remain on evacuation order.

The White Rock Lake fire is considered 'held'.