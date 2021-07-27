White Rock Lake Fire Causes More Evacuation Alerts

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre.

The White Rock Lake fire in the vicinity of Westwold/Monte Lake poses a threat to the structures and residents.

The fire is currently estimated at 12,500 hectares.

Because of this, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert effective at 1 p.m. on July 27, 2021 for the following 277 addressed properties:

• 2 to 9940 Barnhartvale Rd;

• 1524 to 1659 Bostock Rd;

• 3461 to 5165 Campbell Range Rd;

• 3864 to 4745 Chase-Falkland Rd;

• 956 to 2160 Dallas Dr;

• 4545 to 4585 Demarni Rd;

• 3941 Duck Range Rd;

• 6265 to 6325 Eden Rd;

• 6828 to 6910 Faulk Rd;

• 3342 to 3625 Garrett Rd;

• 4080 to 4195 Gowan Rd;

• 2881 and 2930 Hanna Rd;

• 9052 to 9710 Hidden Vale Ranch Rd;

• 1257 to 2547 Hook Rd;

• 2600 to 2832 Hwy 97;

• 6459 to 6780 Karjula Rd;

• 1677 to 1685 Lute Rd;

• 3880 to 3946 Maddox Rd;

• 6725 to 6888 Martin Prairie Rd;

• 4620 Martinson Rd;

• 2412 to 2776 Miners Bluff Rd;

• 1534 to 1760 Monte Creek Rd;

• 4705 Moore-Richardson Rd;

• 4139 to 4523 Moser Rd;

• 6585 to 6940 Paxton Valley Rd;

• 2280 to 6080 Robbins Range Rd;

• 4845 Sinclair Rd;

• 1121 to 1655 Watson-Larson Rd;