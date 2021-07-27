White Rock Lake wildfire causes more evacuation orders and alerts

UPDATE: 1:47 p.m. July 27

Based upon the recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service, the Regional District of North Okanagan has issued an Evacuation Order due to a wildfire at White Rock Lake (#K61884). In addition to issuing the Order an Evacuation Alert has been issued for the neighbouring area.

EVACUATION ORDER

Members of the local police department and other applicable agencies will be expediting the Evacuation Order. Evacuees will not have access to their houses while the Order is in place; therefore, bring your pets and important items with you.

Because of the immediate danger to life safety, the Evacuation Order includes the following areas:

North and east of, and including Pinaus Lake, running south to include Bouleau Lake, east and south of Bouleau Lake and then west to the Thompson Nicola Regional District areas of evacuation alert and order (south of and parallel to Salmon River Forest Service Road).

The area includes multiple recreation sites in proximity of Pinaus Lake and Bouleau Lakes.

The Evacuation ORDER applies to approximately 20 properties, including seasonal dwellings.

15 Seasonal Dwelling Units on Bouleau Lake Road

6376, 6382, 6386, 6396, 6392 on Pinaus Lake Forest Service Road

click here for Regional District North Okanagan website with maps and information

EVACUATION ALERT

Because of the potential danger to life and health, in addition to the above Evacuation Order the RDNO has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

Electoral Area B: east of Thompson Nicola Regional District and Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), north of Central Okanagan Regional District, west of Okanagan Indian Band Territory IR#1, and south of CSRD.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises, property or recreational site within the mapped area should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

See map of Evacuation Alert area attached. Please note: The attached map is not specific to any particular address within the evacuation alert boundary but a general guideline. Any property in close proximity to the area should be prepared and ready to evacuate during threatened times.

Courtesy Regional District North Okanagan

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre.

The White Rock Lake fire in the vicinity of Westwold/Monte Lake poses a threat to the structures and residents.

The fire is currently estimated at 12,500 hectares.

Because of this, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert effective at 1 p.m. on July 27, 2021 for the following 277 addressed properties:

• 2 to 9940 Barnhartvale Rd;

• 1524 to 1659 Bostock Rd;

• 3461 to 5165 Campbell Range Rd;

• 3864 to 4745 Chase-Falkland Rd;

• 956 to 2160 Dallas Dr;

• 4545 to 4585 Demarni Rd;

• 3941 Duck Range Rd;

• 6265 to 6325 Eden Rd;

• 6828 to 6910 Faulk Rd;

• 3342 to 3625 Garrett Rd;

• 4080 to 4195 Gowan Rd;

• 2881 and 2930 Hanna Rd;

• 9052 to 9710 Hidden Vale Ranch Rd;

• 1257 to 2547 Hook Rd;

• 2600 to 2832 Hwy 97;

• 6459 to 6780 Karjula Rd;

• 1677 to 1685 Lute Rd;

• 3880 to 3946 Maddox Rd;

• 6725 to 6888 Martin Prairie Rd;

• 4620 Martinson Rd;

• 2412 to 2776 Miners Bluff Rd;

• 1534 to 1760 Monte Creek Rd;

• 4705 Moore-Richardson Rd;

• 4139 to 4523 Moser Rd;

• 6585 to 6940 Paxton Valley Rd;

• 2280 to 6080 Robbins Range Rd;

• 4845 Sinclair Rd;

• 1121 to 1655 Watson-Larson Rd;

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre in conjunction with the Thompson Nicola Regional District’s (TNRD) Evacuation Order and the Regional District of North Okanagan’s (RDNO) Evacuation Alert. A wildfire burning in the area of White Rock Lake near the boundary of the TNRD, RDNO and the CSRD’s Electoral Area D is growing and may pose a danger. As a precautionary measure and due to the potential danger to life, health or property, the Evacuation Alert issued on July 26, 2021 has been expanded to now include the following areas:

The south-west corner of CSRD Electoral Area D, including the communities of Falkland and Sweetsbridge, and all properties along Chase-Falkland Road to Joyce Lake.