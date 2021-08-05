White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation assistance

In response to the White Rock Lake Wildfire and Evacuation Orders within the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) and the Central Okanagan Regional District (CORD), the City of Armstrong, along with the Township of Spallumcheen, have activated Emergency Social Services (ESS) support for evacuees as a Host Community.

The fairgrounds located at 3315 Pleasant Valley Rd, Armstrong BC are being used to assist those that have been impacted by these and other evacuations. Camp sites within the grounds are available for use, as well as some livestock facilities for those with animals. If evacuees are wanting to come to the community, they are asked to register with local reception centre or online with the Evacuee Registration & Assistance website prior to arrival.

Facilities include:

15 hook up sites with water and electricity left (you will need to bring own hoses and power cords)

Up to 40 spots left for those that are fully self contained with water and a generator.

A Sani Dump is available off site at the Kinsmen Campground.

Washrooms and showers.

We have facilities for livestock only. (Cows, horses) small hooved animals.

Site security

Owners are required to provide their own care and oversite for their animals including water and feed. Unfortunately, there is no ability to house small animals including poultry, dogs, cats or other pets unless they are contained within their owner’s campsite.

For more information on the evacuation orders, please contact your Regional District or First Nations Band office directly.

For more information on this fire and other fires in BC please go to BC Wildfire Service website.