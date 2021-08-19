Press release:

August 19; 4:46 p.m.

Evacuation Alerts and Orders for properties within Central Okanagan West Electoral Area will remain in place overnight as the White Rock Lake wildfire has been active today and is still classified as out of control. A detailed map showing the present status of Orders and Alerts affecting properties within the RDCO is at cordemergency.ca/map.

Overnight, RCMP, structural fire crews and equipment from North Westside and the BC Wildfire Service will patrol throughout the fire department service area communities. They will be watching for and extinguishing any spot fires or hot spots that may occur.

Those who have been evacuated should ensure they are registered with Emergency Support Services, even if they don’t require assistance. The information provided is also useful if emergency officials need to get in touch with property owners. Register online at ess.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-498-3770. The in-person reception centre at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna is open until 6 this evening and will be open again tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Emergency Operations Centre staff continue to contact and field calls from those people whose properties sustained significant damage by the wildfire. Initial property assessments are being done once it is safe to do so. As the fire remains active, there are areas that have yet to be visited.

Residents in Alert areas should be prepared to leave their homes with short notice and for an extended period of time. This includes making arrangements for pets and packing essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Some ways residents can get prepared include:

Make or purchase a 72-hour emergency kit

Know where the water and power shut offs are in your house

Have an evacuation plan, including for your pets

Visit cordemergency.ca/beprepared

Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

Visitors from outside of the Central Okanagan should check DriveBC.ca to confirm highways are open before heading back home. Anyone wishing to check whether friends or family have been evacuated can use the “Find an address or place” search feature on the website at cordemergency.ca/map. Properties within the red outline are on Evacuation Order and properties within the amber outline are on Evacuation Alert.

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Press release:

August 19; 11 a.m.

Crew continue to patrol affected areas and action spot fires over the past 24 hours with crews remaining on site overnight. Cooler temperatures have provided some reprieve, however conditions remain extremely dry. The White Rock Lake fire is still classified out of control and continues to be active.

“Yesterday was a day of healing as a number of support agencies were escorted by North Westside Fire Rescue into the area,” says Alex Van Bruksvoort, Fire Chief North Westside Fire Rescue. “Pets were rescued, areas of damage were mapped and we were able to welcome residents back to areas that were taken off evacuation order and put on alert.”

Further assessment of properties in the Ewings Landing and Killiney areas within the Regional District of the Central Okanagan on the west side of Okanagan Lake was conducted yesterday and five additional properties have been identified as sustaining significant damage.

The Emergency Operations Centre has been working to contact all property owners whose properties have been significantly damaged in the fires. Staff have been in touch with most property owners and will continue to notify impacted residents directly.

It’s important for all evacuated residents to register with Emergency Support Services at ess.gov.bc.ca even if they do not need assistance as this is one way property owners will be contacted when there is an update on the status of their property and when it is deemed safe to provide escorted tours through the affected areas.

Evacuated residents can call 1-833-498-3770 to register and access assistance, such as lodging and food, from Emergency Support Services. ESS reception at 1480 Sutherland Avenue is open today from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

There has been a generous outpouring of support from the community. ESS has enough accommodation for evacuees at this time and offers of private accommodation cannot be coordinated at this time.

“North Westside Fire Rescue has been busy putting out many spot fires including a dock fire to save a boat on its lift and multiple trees and stumps. This is all work being done so we can allow residents back it once the area is safe,” says Van Bruksvoort.

Residents in alert areas are reminded to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice. They should be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time, pre-register with ESS online at ess.gov.bc.ca, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

For a map of Evacuation Alerts and Orders in effect in the Central Okanagan, visit cordemergency.ca/map.

Residents can stay informed by signing up for e-updates at cordemergency.ca.

Visitors from outside of the Central Okanagan should check DriveBC.ca to confirm highways are open before heading back home. Anyone wishing to check whether friends or family have been evacuated can use the “Find an address or place” search feature on the website at cordemergency.ca/map. Properties within the red outline are on Evacuation Order and properties within the amber outline are on Evacuation Alert.

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.