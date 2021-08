White Rock Lake Wildfire (UPDATE August 14, 12:30PM)

The City of Armstrong’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) remains activated at Level 1 for wildfire advance planning and quick mobilization of emergency plan procedures and resources. The Armstrong EOC is monitoring the White Rock Lake wildfire situation and working closely with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, BC Wildfire, Spallumcheen EOC, neighbouring communities and Provincial Emergency Services to ensure a quick response and protection of our residents.

At this time the City of Armstrong is not under any type of evacuation alert however we encourage residents to prepare a Grab ‘n Go bag. Preparation now will ease some of the stress of evacuating and ensure that you have necessary items with you if you need to evacuate.

Increased fire activity in the area is forecasted over the next few days, including significant winds that will move fires quickly due to the nature of the terrain. The Province has issued a travel warning for part of the Interior Region, which includes the City of Armstrong as well as Enderby, Spallumcheen, OKIB and parts of the RDNO. The Province is asking people to not travel to parts of the Interior Region until further notice.

The City of Armstrong is advising persons that are under evacuation order to register with your local reception center, online at www.ess.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-800-585-9559

Currently, the City of Armstrong continues to offer assistance and support as a host community to those that have been evacuated due to the White Rock Lake Wildfire. All evacuees will be required to enter the facility grounds on Pleasant Valley Boulevard and to produce their individual ESS number to the gate attendant for sign in and assignment of pens/campsite.

Mayor Pieper stated, “The City of Armstrong Emergency Services is watching the wildfire situation closely and will provide updates as the situation changes, for the time being Armstrong is not under any alerts or orders.”

Community Services Manager and Emergency Program Coordinator, Warren Smith noted that ‘Although we are not under an alert, any advanced preparedness can avert people from being overwhelmed, Talk with your family, your friends, your neigbours and work together to support each other’.

The City will continue to provide updates as the situation changes. Residents are reminded to be prepared to leave your home with little notice. For more information on evacuation preparedness please review the EMBC website at https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/ and check the City Website for updates at Home | Armstrong (icompasscms.com).

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre advises that there are no changes in Evacuation Orders or Alerts for the White Rock Lake wildfire.

“North Westside fire fighters in partnership with BC Wildfire are continuing their patrols today. They are looking for hotspots and removing combustible materials from around homes in the Valley of the Sun neighbourhood,” said Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside Fire Chief. “There were once again no confirmed reports of structural damage in the area overnight.”

On BC Wildfire advice, Temporary Access Permits allowing residents back into evacuated areas to collect items are no longer likely. This is due to the fire’s increased and unpredictable nature, along with upcoming weather this weekend.

The forecast is calling for dry and windy conditions. Residents are reminded to remain alert and subscribed to cordermergency.ca for updates. A detailed map showing the present status of Orders and Alerts affecting properties within the RDCO is at cordemergency.ca/map.

Smoke limited visibility Friday meaning helicopters were grounded for most of the day.

As a result, ignition operations were mainly completed on the ground by hand.

Despite this impact to aerial operations, the smoke and haze resulted in lower fire behavioiur on site.

Ground crews were able to successfully continue to mop up from yesterdays planned ignitions on the northern flank of the fire.

Crews are preparing for strong wind over the weekend. Gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected on Sunday.

Nearly 200 fire fighters and 15 helicopters are on the job.

BC Wildfire hoping conditions will allow the helicopters to fly today.