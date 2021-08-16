White Rock Lake wildfire update

Update: August 16, 1:44 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service reports aggressive fire behaviour was observed on the northeast flank, north of Naswhito Creek, where the fire has spotted 2.5km across Six Mile Creek.

A five hectare fire was detected northeast of Six Mile Creek and continuous aggressive wildfire behaviour is expected overnight into tomorrow.

Active and aggressive fire behaviour is also observed on the southern flank and will be assessed when flights can resume.

Air tankers spent the day supporting the southeast corner of the fire north of Fintry. Skimmers followed the tankers with further support into the evening. They were supporting a 2km stretch of guard adjacent to structures. Skimmers were cooling the fire behind structures.

Update: August 15, 4:30 p.m.

Pursuant to the State of Local Emergency Band Council Resolution passed by OKIB Council, an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Okanagan Indian Band Emergency Operations Centre due to immediate danger to life safety caused by White Rock Lake Wildfire.

Addresses previously ordered to evacuate continue to be on Evacuation Order. The Evacuation Order area is now being expanded. Members of the local RCMP, Search and Rescue and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action. The Evacuation Order is being expanded into the following areas:

Update: August 15, 4:00 p.m.

Air tankers have been working since 11am on the SE corner of the fire north of Fintry to lower fire behaviour and limit any growth. They are supporting a 2km stretch of guard adjacent to structures. Skimmers have been cooling the fire behind structures. Rank 3 and 4 activity is being observed on the northeast and southeast flanks of the fire.

Update: August 15, 11:30 a.m.

Air tankers are currently working on the SE corner of the fire north of Fintry to lower fire behaviour and limit any growth. They are supporting a 2km stretch of guard adjacent to structures. Structures are not currently threatened.

Update: August 15, 9:30 a.m.

While BC Wildfire has updated the White Rock Lake wildfire size to 62,273 hectares, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre advises that there are no changes in Evacuation Orders or Alerts within the Central Okanagan this morning. No structures were damaged overnight.

“North Westside fire fighters are continuing to work in the residential neighbourhoods within reach of the fire. Patrols looking for hot spots continued overnight, even with the heavy smoke,” reports Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside Fire Chief. “Today the crews will monitor the significant number of pumps and water sources that have been put in place. We’ll also be testing and practicing, to make sure the equipment starts up at a moment’s notice if it is needed.”

The forecast is continuing to call for dry and windy conditions. Residents are reminded to remain alert and subscribed to cordermergency.ca for updates. A detailed map showing the present status of Orders and Alerts affecting properties within the RDCO is at cordemergency.ca/map.

Residents in an Alert area should remain prepared to leave their homes with short notice and to be away for an extended period of time. This includes making arrangements for pets and packing essential items such as medicines and important documents. Some ways residents can get prepared include:

Prepare a 72-hour emergency kit

Know where the water and power shut off are in your house

Have an evacuation plan, including for your pets

Visit cordemergency.ca/beprepared

In addition to pre-registering at ess.gov.bc.ca, evacuees requiring support services such as vouchers for accommodation or food, should attend the reception center in Kelowna at 1480 Sutherland Avenue. The centre is scheduled to be open today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. unless conditions change.

On BC Wildfire advice, Temporary Access Permits allowing residents back into evacuated areas to collect items are no longer likely. This is due to the expected winds today.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Boaters are asked to steer clear of air support

Please only call 9-1-1 in case of emergency

Call *5555 on a cell phone to report a wildfire

Subscribe and follow cordemergency.ca, facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg for official situation updates and preparedness information

For more information about this wildfire, visit cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

Update: August 15, 8:00 a.m.

Overnight, there was no major growth on the fire. The fire has not crossed any control lines north of highway 97 in the Monte Lake / Paxton Valley area or along the northeast flank all the way south past the major powerline corridor near Ingram. The fire will most likely be very active north of Naswhito creek, today. There was an increase in size along the south flank, north of the Fintry Protected Area. The fire is about 1.5KM north of the Fintry Protected Area at its closest point and 3.5KM northwest of Fintry Park at its closest point.

Ash and dense smoke in the Vernon area is due to increased fire behaviour on the south flank. It is not progressing south or east at any significant rate of spread, but fuels along the south flank are being consumed at a moderate rate.



Update: August 14, 5:00 p.m.

Widespread smoke continues to ground most air resources, today. There are a few heavy helicopters working where visibility allows to support crews with bucket drops. Despite this impact to aerial operations, the smoke and haze has reduced fire behaviour across most of the fire. Westerly winds are contributing to some increased fire behaviour along the south flank, however, it is not growing at a fast rate of spread south. Smoke from the Tremont Creek fire is also being pushed over the White Rock Lake fire area.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Vernon area. A building ridge of high pressure will result in rising temperatures through the rest of the week. Daytime temperatures near or above 35 degrees are expected with overnight minimum temperatures near or above 18 degrees. The time frame of the hottest weather is today and Saturday.



On Sunday, the ridge is expected to breakdown with strong gusting winds from the south to southwest expected. There will most likely be a significant increase in fire activity Saturday / Sunday with the forecast weather. Heavy equipment and crews are being moved to priority areas on the fire that are expected to be the most challenging along the north, northeast, and east flanks.

Evacuation Alerts and Orders within Central Okanagan Electoral Area West will remain in place overnight. A detailed map showing the present status of Orders and Alerts affecting properties within the RDCO is at cordemergency.ca/map.

In addition, residents in Alert areas should remain prepared to leave their homes with short notice and to be away for an extended period of time. This includes making arrangements for pets and packing essential items such as medicines and important documents.

Some ways residents can get prepared include:

Prepare a 72-hour emergency kit

Know where the water and power shut off are in your house

Have an evacuation plan, including for your pets

Visit cordemergency.ca/beprepared

If you are evacuated:

Pre-register online at ess.gov.bc.ca

Report to the Emergency Support Services reception centre in Kelowna at 1480 Sutherland Avenue for additional services such as vouchers for accommodation or food. The centre is scheduled to be open today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. unless conditions change.

Be FireSmart and watch for embers

With southwest winds predicted, residents throughout the Central Okanagan, but especially those in areas east and northeast of the White Rock Lake wildfire should be watchful.

There is a possibility of embers travelling significant distances, including across Okanagan Lake into the District of Lake Country. Residents are encouraged to watch for falling embers and to remove combustible materials from their yards near their homes.

The Lake Country Fire Department will continue to conduct patrols for hot spots in areas across Okanagan Lake from the current fire activity.

Residents can help defend their homes from fire activity by:

Ensuring combustible material is removed from homes and yards. For more information on making your home FireSmart, visit BC’s FireSmart program.

Watching for falling embers and reporting wildfires by dialing *5555 from a cellphone or calling 9-1-1.

Temporary Access Permits suspended

On BC Wildfire’s advice, Temporary Access Permits allowing residents back into evacuated areas to collect items are no longer likely. This is due to the fire’s increased and unpredictable nature, along with windy weather this weekend.

For more information about this wildfire, s ubscribe for updates and follow cordemergency.ca , facebook.com/cordemergency or twitter.com/CO_emerg or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

The City of Armstrong’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) remains activated at Level 1 for wildfire advance planning and quick mobilization of emergency plan procedures and resources. The Armstrong EOC is monitoring the White Rock Lake wildfire situation and working closely with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, BC Wildfire, Spallumcheen EOC, neighbouring communities and Provincial Emergency Services to ensure a quick response and protection of our residents.

At this time the City of Armstrong is not under any type of evacuation alert however we encourage residents to prepare a Grab ‘n Go bag. Preparation now will ease some of the stress of evacuating and ensure that you have necessary items with you if you need to evacuate.

Increased fire activity in the area is forecasted over the next few days, including significant winds that will move fires quickly due to the nature of the terrain. The Province has issued a travel warning for part of the Interior Region, which includes the City of Armstrong as well as Enderby, Spallumcheen, OKIB and parts of the RDNO. The Province is asking people to not travel to parts of the Interior Region until further notice.

The City of Armstrong is advising persons that are under evacuation order to register with your local reception center, online at www.ess.gov.bc.ca or by calling 1-800-585-9559

Currently, the City of Armstrong continues to offer assistance and support as a host community to those that have been evacuated due to the White Rock Lake Wildfire. All evacuees will be required to enter the facility grounds on Pleasant Valley Boulevard and to produce their individual ESS number to the gate attendant for sign in and assignment of pens/campsite.

Mayor Pieper stated, “The City of Armstrong Emergency Services is watching the wildfire situation closely and will provide updates as the situation changes, for the time being Armstrong is not under any alerts or orders.”

Community Services Manager and Emergency Program Coordinator, Warren Smith noted that ‘Although we are not under an alert, any advanced preparedness can avert people from being overwhelmed, Talk with your family, your friends, your neigbours and work together to support each other’.

The City will continue to provide updates as the situation changes. Residents are reminded to be prepared to leave your home with little notice. For more information on evacuation preparedness please review the EMBC website at https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/ and check the City Website for updates at Home | Armstrong (icompasscms.com).

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre advises that there are no changes in Evacuation Orders or Alerts for the White Rock Lake wildfire.

“North Westside fire fighters in partnership with BC Wildfire are continuing their patrols today. They are looking for hotspots and removing combustible materials from around homes in the Valley of the Sun neighbourhood,” said Alex Van Bruksvoort, North Westside Fire Chief. “There were once again no confirmed reports of structural damage in the area overnight.”

On BC Wildfire advice, Temporary Access Permits allowing residents back into evacuated areas to collect items are no longer likely. This is due to the fire’s increased and unpredictable nature, along with upcoming weather this weekend.

The forecast is calling for dry and windy conditions. Residents are reminded to remain alert and subscribed to cordermergency.ca for updates. A detailed map showing the present status of Orders and Alerts affecting properties within the RDCO is at cordemergency.ca/map.

Smoke limited visibility Friday meaning helicopters were grounded for most of the day.

As a result, ignition operations were mainly completed on the ground by hand.

Despite this impact to aerial operations, the smoke and haze resulted in lower fire behavioiur on site.

Ground crews were able to successfully continue to mop up from yesterdays planned ignitions on the northern flank of the fire.

Crews are preparing for strong wind over the weekend. Gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected on Sunday.

Nearly 200 fire fighters and 15 helicopters are on the job.

BC Wildfire hoping conditions will allow the helicopters to fly today.