White Rock Wildfire - planned burn proceeding/Armstrong

Press release:

The BC Wildfire Service is planning to proceed with the 3,000 ha controlled burn this coming weekend, as long as weather conditions continue to be favourable.

The City of Armstrong reminds residents that Armstrong and area will see significant smoke during this large scale controlled burn event.

Air Quality in the North Okanagan may be affected. Residents can check Air Quality by visiting the Environment Canada site.

The controlled burn was determined to be the best tactic in fighting the forest fire in the Irish Creek Road and Six Mile Creek area due to the steep and inaccessible terrain and the continued safety of firefighters. Residents can learn more about the controlled burn by visiting the Emergency Management BC website:

The City of Armstrong rescinded their Evacuation Alert as of August 18, 2021 at 11:30 am and there continues to be no change to that status.

The City of Armstrong Emergency Operations Centre is providing updates as the situation progresses and new information is made available. City staff will post all information to the City website.