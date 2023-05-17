Whitevale Water System – Advance Notice to Residents of Potential Interruption to Water Service

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) advises customers of the Whitevale Water Utility (WVW) that a planned leak repair will happen on Thursday, May 18, 2023 between 8:00 am - 7:00 pm.

During the leak detection work May 1 and 2, 2023, a leak was detected on the water main on Franklyn Road and this planned work is to repair that leak.

This work may cause cloudiness, air in the water, or temporary interruptions of water. It is suggested that you store a short term water supply for cooking and toilet use before the work begins.

If you experience a water interruption, please run a cold water tap closest to where the water enters your house before your hot water tank, home filtration, or taps with aerators, once service has been restored. An outside tap is preferred.

Where can I find updates?

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates for Whitevale Water at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.