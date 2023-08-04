Whitevale Water – Updated Outdoor Water Restrictions: RDNO

The Government of BC has issued a Level 5 Drought for the Bessette Creek watershed under the Water Sustainability Act. Bessette Creek continues to be severly impacted by the hot, dry conditions and many locations in this watershed are seeing historic low flows. The Government of BC is requesting that water users in the Bessette Creek system reduce water consumption. The Whitevale Water Utility well is connected to Bessette Creek and outdoor watering impacts the creek levels. As a result of the provincial declaration, the RDNO is issuing Stage 4 outdoor watering restrictions for the Whitevale Water community. A map of affected properties is attached.

Stage 4 Water Restrictions are as follows:

Customers are not allowed to water their lawns.

Customers are not allowed to water outdoors with a sprinkler.

Customers may water gardens and outdoor plants (not lawns) up to three (3) days per week by hand, using a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle.

Please refer to the schedule below to find your designated hand watering days:

Odd House Numbers: Watering Days – Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays Even House Numbers: Watering Days – Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays Drip irrigation is allowed as evaporation is minimal when water is applied directly to plant roots.

Irrigating in the heat of the day is ineffective due to water evaporation and is an easily avoidable form of wasting water. Filling swimming pools, hot tubs, garden ponds or decorative fountains is prohibited.

Washing of cars or boats is not allowed except for safety (windows, lights and licence plates only).