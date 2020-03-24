WHL Commish speaks on cancellation of Memorial Cup

The commissioner of the Western Hockey League says it was with a heavy heart that he announced the cancellation of the 2020 Memorial Cup.

The 10 day tournament was scheduled for Prospera Place in Kelowna from May 22nd to 31st but had to be axed due to concerns with COVID-19.

In an exclusive interview with AM 1150 News, Robison says Kelowna would have put on a spectacular event.

"Kelowna has demonstrated all along that they are capable of hosting an event like this. The location of the event will continue. Ontario will host in 2021 and Quebec in 2022".

Could Kelowna be awarded the prestigious event in 2023, the next time the WHL hosts?

"We feel terrible for the organizing committee for the Kelowna Rockets. They have put their heart and soul into preparing, to put on a world class event. We witnessed that first hand in 2004 what they can do, and I am sure it would have been that much better in 2020. Right now, there is a lot that needs to be sorted out, but Kelowna has demonstrated all along that they are more than capable of hosting this", Robison added.